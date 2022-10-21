White House says Iranian troops in Crimea backing Russian drone strikes

Latest news Ukraine

The White House said on Oct. 19 that Iranian troops are “directly engaged on the ground” in Crimea supporting Russian drone attacks on Ukraine’s power stations and other key infrastructure, Associated Press reported.

The US National Security Council Spokesman John Kirby revealed that Iran sent a “relatively small number” of personnel to the annexed Crimea to assist Russian troops in launching Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones against Ukraine. He added that the Biden administration was looking at imposing new sanctions on Iran and would look for ways to make it harder for Iran to sell such weapons to Russia.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags