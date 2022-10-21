White House says Iranian troops in Crimea backing Russian drone strikes

The White House said on Oct. 19 that Iranian troops are “directly engaged on the ground” in Crimea supporting Russian drone attacks on Ukraine’s power stations and other key infrastructure, Associated Press reported.

The US National Security Council Spokesman John Kirby revealed that Iran sent a “relatively small number” of personnel to the annexed Crimea to assist Russian troops in launching Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones against Ukraine. He added that the Biden administration was looking at imposing new sanctions on Iran and would look for ways to make it harder for Iran to sell such weapons to Russia.