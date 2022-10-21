Ukraine’s state company Naftogaz started a new gas well in the Kharkiv region

Ukraine’s state company Naftogaz started a new gas well in the country’s Kharkiv region with a capacity of 51 million cubic meters per year

This will allow to further decrease imports of deficit gas from the EU worth $102 million a year, the Naftogaz CEO Yuriy Vitrenko said.

He also said that despite the war, the company’s branch Ukrhazvydobuvannia reduced gas production by only 2% while private companies by 11%.