Kyiv Oblast arranged 754 heating points as Ukraine prepares for power outrages in winter

Latest news Ukraine

In Kyiv Oblast, as part of preparations for this winter period, 754 heating points have already been prepared, which are located in each of the 69 communities of the Oblast, as Oblast Administration reports.

It is noted that the heating points will function during the period of lower air temperature, possible power outage or heating. Both stationary and mobile heating points are available.

“In urban-type villages and towns, heating points are designed for the simultaneous stay of up to 30 people, in cities – up to 300 people. They are equipped with backup power devices, in most cases – generators. These premises are additionally equipped with stoves, electric heaters, heat guns, etc.,” the administration said.

Currently, the arrangement and provision of points with everything necessary are in progress. There, visitors will be able to drink hot drinks and have a snack.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags