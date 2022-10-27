Kyiv Oblast arranged 754 heating points as Ukraine prepares for power outrages in winter

In Kyiv Oblast, as part of preparations for this winter period, 754 heating points have already been prepared, which are located in each of the 69 communities of the Oblast, as Oblast Administration reports.

It is noted that the heating points will function during the period of lower air temperature, possible power outage or heating. Both stationary and mobile heating points are available.

“In urban-type villages and towns, heating points are designed for the simultaneous stay of up to 30 people, in cities – up to 300 people. They are equipped with backup power devices, in most cases – generators. These premises are additionally equipped with stoves, electric heaters, heat guns, etc.,” the administration said.

Currently, the arrangement and provision of points with everything necessary are in progress. There, visitors will be able to drink hot drinks and have a snack.