Russian occupiers murdered woman who said that Skadovsk is Ukraine

Tetiana Mudryyenko

On October 7, 56-year-old Tetiana Mudryyenko and her husband, 60-year-old Anatoliy Orekhov, were kidnapped from their own yard in the occupied city of Skadovsk, Kherson Oblast, Media Initiative for Human Rights reported. During the week, Nataliya Chorniy, who is the twin sister of the abducted Tetiana, was sent a photo of her sister’s body in the morgue. Along with the photo, they sent the medical examiner’s report, which indicates the cause of death – suffocation.

According to eyewitnesses, Tetiana and her husband have been held in the Skadovsk pre-trial detention center for two days, her husband was beaten, the house was searched, a car and two bicycles were taken. Tetiana said that Skadovsk is Ukraine, which eyewitnesses believe can be the reason of detention.



Tetiana is a nurse, well-known in the city for her active civic position. She went to pro-Ukrainian rallies in the beginning of 2022 occupation of Kherson.

