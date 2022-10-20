Power, night illumination cuts all over Ukraine after Russian strikes on energy infrastructure

Following repeated Russian missile strikes on Ukraine’s critical infrastructure, rolling blackouts all over the country are planned for 20 October, as well as cuts in urban nighttime illumination, deputy head of Ukraine’s Presidential Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko informed.

From 7:00 till 22:00, rolling 4-hour blackouts may be imposed in various Ukrainian regions to balance the system. Ukrainians are being asked to limit their power use during hours critical for the power grid.

The country’s state energy provider Ukrenergo urged residents to make sure that their phones and power banks are charged, they have a supply of water, flashlights, and batteries for them.

As well, starting from 20 October, nighttime illumination will be limited all over Ukraine.

Tags: Ukraine energy shortage