Zelenskyy fired Ukraine’s Ambassador to Kazakhstan

Zelenskyy fired Ukraine’s Ambassador to Kazakhstan

Petro Vrublevskyy
Photo by RBC- Ukraine 

Latest news Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on the dismissal of Petro Vrublevskyy from the post of Ambassador of Ukraine to Kazakhstan, the statement on website of the head of state reads.

In early October, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan asked Ukraine to replace Ukraine’s Ambassador to Kazakhstan Petro Vrublevskyy.

Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia expressed a protest to Kazakhstan for not sending Ukrainian Ambassador Vrublevskyy.

At the end of August, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan summoned Vrublevskyy and protested to him because of his remarks about Russians.

On August 21, Vrublevskyy in his interview to the Kazakh blogger Dias Kuzairov said: “We are trying to kill as many of them as possible. The more Russians we kill now, the less our children will have to kill”.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags