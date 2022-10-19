Zelenskyy fired Ukraine’s Ambassador to Kazakhstan

Petro Vrublevskyy

Photo by RBC- Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on the dismissal of Petro Vrublevskyy from the post of Ambassador of Ukraine to Kazakhstan, the statement on website of the head of state reads.

In early October, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan asked Ukraine to replace Ukraine’s Ambassador to Kazakhstan Petro Vrublevskyy.

Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia expressed a protest to Kazakhstan for not sending Ukrainian Ambassador Vrublevskyy.

At the end of August, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan summoned Vrublevskyy and protested to him because of his remarks about Russians.

On August 21, Vrublevskyy in his interview to the Kazakh blogger Dias Kuzairov said: “We are trying to kill as many of them as possible. The more Russians we kill now, the less our children will have to kill”.