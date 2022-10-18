Iran complicit in Russian terrorist acts, Ukraine says

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has officially accused Iran of complicity in Russia’s crimes.

In an official statement, the Ministry states that Iran has supplied combat drones with which Russia attacked Ukraine’s civilians and critical v infrastructure.

“In the last week alone, the Russian Federation has struck through more than a hundred Iranian kamikaze drones against residential buildings, power stations, sewage treatment plants, bridges and playgrounds in a number of Ukrainian cities. Dozens of people, including children, were killed and injured. A third of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure was affected. The buildings of two diplomatic missions in Kyiv were damaged. Providing weapons to wage a war of aggression in Ukraine and kill Ukrainian citizens makes Iran complicit in the crime of aggression, war crimes and terrorist acts of Russia against Ukraine,” the Ministry said, calling on Iran to stop supplying Russia with weapons.

On 17 October, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Kuleba had called upon the EU to impose sanctions on Iran from a bombshelter, where he took cover during air raids announced over Iranian drone attacks on Kyiv.