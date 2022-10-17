Ukraine’s Foreign Minister calls on EU for sanctions against Iran, Russia from bombshelter

Following the strike, amid an air alarm triggered by Russian missiles launched at Ukraine, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba addressed the EU from a bombshelter, caliing to provide air defense, ammunution, enact sanctions on Iran for supplying Russia with drones, and a strong 9th EU sanctions package.

I’m probably the first foreign minister to address EU FAC from a bomb shelter because of the air raids siren. Requested more air defense & supply of ammo. Called on EU to impose sanctions on Iran for providing Russia with drones. 9th EU sanctions package on Russia must be strong. pic.twitter.com/NQZLKf6xwm — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) October 17, 2022

In response, the EU’s top diplomat Josep Borrell said the EU will raise military assistance to Ukraine to €3.1 billion and launch an EU military training mission for Ukraine.

While @DmytroKuleba addresses #FAC from a bomb shelter, we raise EU military assistance to €3.1 billion & launch the EU military training mission for #Ukraine. Russia’s latest indiscriminate attacks will not shake our determination to support Ukraine, it will only reinforce it. pic.twitter.com/bnWDJKRdJb — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) October 17, 2022

The EU’s 8th sanctions package, which includes an oil price cap, had fallen beneath Ukraine’s expectations. Ukraine urges the EU to introduce a full gas and oil embargo on Russia.