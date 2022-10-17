Ukraine’s Foreign Minister calls on EU for sanctions against Iran, Russia from bombshelter

Latest news Ukraine

Following the strike, amid an air alarm triggered by Russian missiles launched at Ukraine, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba addressed the EU from a bombshelter, caliing to provide air defense, ammunution, enact sanctions on Iran for supplying Russia with drones, and a strong 9th EU sanctions package.

In response, the EU’s top diplomat Josep Borrell said the EU will raise military assistance to Ukraine to €3.1 billion and launch an EU military training mission for Ukraine.

The EU’s 8th sanctions package, which includes an oil price cap, had fallen beneath Ukraine’s expectations. Ukraine urges the EU to introduce a full gas and oil embargo on Russia.

EU’s 8th Russia sanctions package has oil price cap, falls beneath Kyiv’s expectations

