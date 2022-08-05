Alleged Ukrainian attacks destroy two Russian ammunition depots in Ukraine’s south

At least two alleged Ukrainian attacks on Russian ammunition depots occurred this afternoon.

Local social media users reported on explosions in the Russian-occupied city of Tokmak, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and near occupied Beryslav, Kherson Oblast. The fires and detonations followed the explosions.

There were no official reports on the attacks so far.

Also, about 19:00, plumes of smoke started rising near Beryslav, Kherson Oblast, after reported explosions. 📹https://t.co/6lA0bEZvIh https://t.co/vtsc6D1Iwa pic.twitter.com/vZJhWUfUnF — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) August 5, 2022