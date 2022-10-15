A boy was painting at home when the ceiling collapsed from Russian shelling; went through surgery in five hospitals

On 8 October 14-year-old Vlad was painting at his home near Lyman, recently liberated by Ukrainian soldiers when the ceiling collapsed on him during Russian shelling, Pravda Zhyttia reports.

Only the boy was in the room, and his mother was working in the garden at that time and was not injured. The Ukrainian military helped pull the boy out from under the rubble and immediately took him to the hospital in the city of Ozerne, and then to Kramatorsk and Dnipro in one day.

Vlad had intestines wounded by shrapnel, bleeding, as well as a spine injury. The child cannot walk or eat on his own due to the injuries. In Dnipro, the affected part of the intestine was removed, and a small part that survived was taken outside to prevent inflammation.

Then he was transported to Lviv where his condition was stabilized. His long treatment will hopefully be complete in Norway soon. He will be transported there for operations to restore intestinal patency, remove fragments from the spinal cord, and go through long rehabilitation.