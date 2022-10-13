Ukraine to consider introduction of visas for Belarusians as relevant petition garners votes

Belarusian ruler Aliaksandr Lukashenka. Photo: BelTA 

The petition to the Ukrainian President calling to cancel the visa-free regime with Belarus garnered 25,000 signatures required for the president to consider it. Despite Russia’s extensive use of the Belarusian territory and military facilities in its all-out war against Ukraine, Belarusian nationals still can enter Ukraine without visas.

In his response to the petition, President Zelenskyy said that he redirected the petition to the Cabinet for consideration:

“Currently, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has been offered to consider the issue raised in the e-petition in accordance with its powers, as well as to continue the appropriate work taking into account the development of the situation, the implementation of measures to protect the national interests of our state and its citizens,” the President’s reply reads.

The President also noted that currently Ukraine’s border with Belarus has been closed to citizens of Belarus and other foreigners with only one border checkpoint still functional for Ukrainian citizens to enter Ukraine.

