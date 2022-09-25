Russia to introduce “exit visas” for draft-age men – Russian media citing sources

The Russian authorities are going to close the borders for men of mobilization age, the Russian news site Meduza reports referring to its source “close to the Presidential Administration of the Russian Federation.” The most likely date for the ban’s introduction is September 28, according to the source.

Meduza’s second source, also close to Putin’s administration says that this will happen “after the referendums” in Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine which end on the evening of 27 September.

According to Meduza, the interlocutor noted that there would be a kind of “exit visas” as men would have to obtain permission from a draft office for leaving Russia.

The exit visas existed in the USSR where any citizen before exiting the country had to receive special permission to travel abroad.