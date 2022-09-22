Vegetarian MRE may appear in Ukraine’s Armed Forces: petition to President garners 25,000 signatures

The petition “On the introduction of vegetarian and vegan dry rations for the Armed Forces of Ukraine” registered on Ukraine President’s site on 27 June 2022 has passed the margin of 25,000 signatures required for the petition to be considered by the Ukrainian president. Now it will be forwarded to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

