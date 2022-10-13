Russia attacked Kyiv oblast, Mykolaiv, Nikopol on Oct 13 – Ukraine’s General Staff

On October 13, Russian occupiers attacked the village of Nalyvaikivka in Kyiv oblast with kamikaze drones, General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

Also, Russian invaders attacked Mykolaiv and Nikopol.

According to Ukraine’s General Staff, Russia used cruise, aviation, anti-aircraft guided missiles and Iranian-made unmanned aerial vehicles for strikes.

In total, the Russian occupants carried out 1 missile and 15 air strikes, 22 attacks from MLRS over Oct. 13.