Russia attacks Ukraine with S-300 missiles, Shahed-136 drones at night

Russia attacked the south-Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia and its suburbs at night again with seven S-300 missiles. Russia uses them in land-to-land mode to save on precise cruise missiles. Three people were saved from the rubble of their house. Fortunately, nobody was killed, Oblast head Oleksandr Starukh said.
Also, 9 Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones were downed by Ukrainian air defense in the south, over Mykolayiv Oblast, in the morning, according to the Air Force. It wasn’t reported yet whether any of the drones passed air defense in the morning and reached their targets.
Tags: Russian missile attacks