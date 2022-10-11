Russia orders 2,400 Shahed-136 kamikaze drones from Iran – Zelenskyy

On October 11, during the video conference of the leaders of Ukraine and the Group of Seven, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia had launched more than a hundred cruise missiles and dozens of different drones, including Iranian-made Shahed-136 kamikaze drones to target Ukrainian civilians and critical infrastructure. “Every ten minutes I receive a message about the enemy’s use of Shaheds,” Zelenskyy told. According to him, Ukrainian intelligence found that Russia had ordered new 2,400 Shahed-136 kamikaze drones from Iran.

The Ukrainian president also shared a peace formula to overcome threats from Russia. The first point of this plan is to provide an air shield for Ukraine – air defense systems. “When Ukraine receives a sufficient number of modern and effective air defense systems, the key element of Russian terror – missile strikes – will cease to work,” Zelenskyy said. Other points of the peace formula offered by the leader of Ukraine are holding Russia responsible for its armed aggression, and isolation of Russia, including imposing new sanctions on its energy sector, avoiding negotiations with the terrorist state, and supporting the Kyiv Security Compact project on security guarantees for Ukraine.

During the conference, Zelenskyy thanked the G7 leaders for their support and weapons supply and added that “the terrorist must lose. He must constantly feel that there is responsibility for terror.”

