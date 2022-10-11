Germany wants to transfer the first IRIS-T air defense system to Ukraine “in the next few days” – German DefMin

Latest news Ukraine

Germany wants to transfer the first IRIS-T air defense system to Ukraine “in the next few days”, German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht wrote on Twitter.

“The resumption of missile attacks on Kyiv and many other cities underlines how important it is to quickly provide Ukraine with air defense systems. So now we are providing special support with means to counter the threat from the air. In the next few days, the first of our four advanced IRIS-T systems will be ready to effectively defend Ukrainians,” wrote Christine Lambrecht.

She added that the delivery of the next three systems is planned for next year.

