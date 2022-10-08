Ukraine defenders reported outages of Starlink devices on frontline – Financial Times

Ukraine troops reported outages of Starlink devices on frontline, hindering efforts to liberate territory from Russian forces, reported Ukraine correspondent for Financial Times, Christopher Miller.

According to Roman Sinicyn, a co-ordinator at the Serhiy Prytula Charity, the blackouts were being experienced in areas so recently regained that their liberations had “not been made public yet”.

“It is absolutely clear to me that this is being done by representatives of Starlink to prevent the usage of their technology by Russian occupation forces,” Sinicyn said. “The Ukrainian military and SpaceX need to co-ordinate more closely.”

Later, Elon Musk commented on the article:

Earlier, Elon Musk posted a poll on his Twitter page, offering “Ukraine-Russia Peace” and elections on Russia’s occupied territories to end war.

