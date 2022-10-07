Russia should be expelled from UN Security Council – Ukrainian Nobel Peace Prize laureate

Russia should be expelled from the UN Security Council and an international tribunal should be created to bring top war criminals such as Vladimir Putin, Alexander Lukashenko to justice, believes Human rights activist, head of the Center for Civil Liberties Oleksandra Matviichuk, who received the Nobel Peace Prize.

According to Matviichuk, Russia should be expelled from the UN Security Council for systematic violations of the UN Charter.

“The UN and its member states must address the “accountability gap” and provide a chance for justice to hundreds of thousands of victims of war crimes… It is necessary to create an international tribunal and bring Putin, Lukashenko and other war criminals to justice,” Matviychuk said.

