Russia should think not about negotiations but about repentance and The Hague – Ukrainian official

The Secretary of the National Security Council Oleksiy Danilov responded to the head of the Russian Federation Council Valientina Matviyenko, who had invited Ukraine to negotiate, with the advice “to think not about negotiations, but about repentance and a line of defense in The Hague.

“You vote with hands that are up to the elbows in Ukrainian blood. There will be negotiations, but only with the new Russian government,” he stressed.

What preceded it: Matviyenko invited the delegation of Ukraine to sit down at the negotiating table at the 8th G20 summit in Indonesia. “Let’s just sit down at the negotiating table today on the site of the parliamentary ‘twenty’: the parliament of Russia, the parliament of Ukraine. Let’s try to understand each other, find agreements,” she said.

The Ukrainian parliament rejected Matvienko’s offer to sit down at the negotiating table.