Most of Iranian Shahed drones Russia used already destroyed – Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed 60% of the 86 Shahed-136 kamikaze drones that Russia has already launched over Ukraine, Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Oleksiy Hromov said, whose words are quoted by the Ministry of Defense.

According to him, only in the last week, the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 24 Shaheds.

During this period, Russia used a total of 46 UAVs of this type for attacks on military facilities, civilian infrastructure, and the positions of Ukrainian troops.

“This night, 9 out of 12 kamikaze drones were destroyed by the Air Force of Ukraine. In total, since the beginning of the enemy’s use of the Shahed-136 UAV, 86 units were used by it, of which 60% were destroyed,” he said

