Russian President Vladimir Putin signed laws on the incorporation of four occupied Ukrainian territories: “DNR,” “LNR” (“Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics”), Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts into Russia, as well as laws on the ratification of treaties with them. This was published on the Internet portal of legal information.

The Russian-appointed quislings of the occupied territories were given the status of “acting heads”:

“DNR” acting head – Denis Pushilin;

“LNR” acting head – Leonid Pasechnik;

Acting governor of Zaporizhzhia – Yevgen Balitsky;

Acting governor of Kherson – Vladimir Saldo.

The annexation was conducted after Russia held pseudo-referendum shows on the occupied territory which delivered the predetermined result of locals “voting” to join Russia. Ukraine and its partners have denounced the lm as null and void.