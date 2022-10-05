Putin finalizes annexation of occupied Ukrainian regions

Latest news Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed laws on the incorporation of four occupied Ukrainian territories: “DNR,” “LNR” (“Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics”), Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts into Russia, as well as laws on the ratification of treaties with them. This was published on the Internet portal of legal information.

The Russian-appointed quislings of the occupied territories were given the status of “acting heads”:

  • “DNR” acting head – Denis Pushilin;
  • “LNR” acting head – Leonid Pasechnik;
  • Acting governor of Zaporizhzhia – Yevgen Balitsky;
  • Acting governor of Kherson – Vladimir Saldo.

The annexation was conducted after Russia held pseudo-referendum shows on the occupied territory which delivered the predetermined result of locals “voting” to join Russia. Ukraine and its partners have denounced the lm as null and void.

Five consequences of Russia’s annexation of occupied Ukrainian territories

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags