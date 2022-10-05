British military instructors are training junior commanders of Ukrainian Army in UK

Training of junior commanders of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has begun in the UK, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine informs.
The course led by British and Ukrainian military instructors using foreign weapons and military equipment includes classes in leadership, psychological, methodical, fire, technical and tactical training, as well as International Humanitarian Law.
After completion of training, Ukrainian soldiers will be appointed as commanders of different units of the army.
Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you.
Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO.
For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support.Become a Patron!
Article by: Orysia Hrudka, Bohdan Ben Edited by: Michael Garrood, Kate Ryabchiy Bobsledder Dmytro Tkachenko volunteered to feed and rebuild Chernihiv “I understood that there would be a war,” bobsledder Dmytro Tkachenko, 41,...
The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation
When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]