Ukraine on way to achieving its strategic goals in war with Russia – Pentagon

Latest news Ukraine

The Pentagon believes that Ukrainian forces are currently succeeding in achieving their strategic goals – conducting counteroffensive actions in the Kharkiv, Donbas, and Kherson directions, Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Celeste Wallander said.
“What are we observing now? First, the stunning success on the front line of the conflict in Kharkiv Oblast, as well as the key strategic successes of Ukrainian forces in Donetsk Oblast and Luhansk Oblast, in particular the recent return of control over the city of Lyman,” she believes.

According to Wallander, the capture of Lyman “will significantly affect Russia’s ability to move and secure its forces on the front lines.”

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags