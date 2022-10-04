Ukraine on way to achieving its strategic goals in war with Russia – Pentagon

The Pentagon believes that Ukrainian forces are currently succeeding in achieving their strategic goals – conducting counteroffensive actions in the Kharkiv, Donbas, and Kherson directions, Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Celeste Wallander said.

“What are we observing now? First, the stunning success on the front line of the conflict in Kharkiv Oblast, as well as the key strategic successes of Ukrainian forces in Donetsk Oblast and Luhansk Oblast, in particular the recent return of control over the city of Lyman,” she believes.

According to Wallander, the capture of Lyman “will significantly affect Russia’s ability to move and secure its forces on the front lines.”