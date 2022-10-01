Ukrainian defenders struck Russian facility, liquidated 60 Russian occupiers – Ukraine’s General Staff

Latest news Ukraine

Ukrainian defenders struck a Russian facility near the settlement of Zolote in Luhansk Oblast eliminating about 60 Russian occupiers dead and wounded, and 4 units of military equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

To replenish losses Russia is trying to involve prisoners in the Russo-Ukrainian war. A draft law on amendments to the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, which provides for serving the sentence of convicts in the area of hostilities, has been submitted to the State Duma of Russia.

Russia launched 3 missile and 5 air strikes, carried out more than 16 attacks from multiple rocket launchers, and UAVs.
More than 11 settlements suffered from the strikes. These include Bakhmut, Trudove, Bohoiavlenka, Novoukrainka, Zaliznychne, Illinka, Nikopol, Blahodativka, Mykolaiv, Ochakiv, and Odesa.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags