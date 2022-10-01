Ukrainian defenders struck Russian facility, liquidated 60 Russian occupiers – Ukraine’s General Staff

Ukrainian defenders struck a Russian facility near the settlement of Zolote in Luhansk Oblast eliminating about 60 Russian occupiers dead and wounded, and 4 units of military equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

To replenish losses Russia is trying to involve prisoners in the Russo-Ukrainian war. A draft law on amendments to the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, which provides for serving the sentence of convicts in the area of hostilities, has been submitted to the State Duma of Russia.

Russia launched 3 missile and 5 air strikes, carried out more than 16 attacks from multiple rocket launchers, and UAVs.

More than 11 settlements suffered from the strikes. These include Bakhmut, Trudove, Bohoiavlenka, Novoukrainka, Zaliznychne, Illinka, Nikopol, Blahodativka, Mykolaiv, Ochakiv, and Odesa.