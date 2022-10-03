Russian bookmakers collect personal data of Ukrainians for Russian intelligence – Inform Napalm

Recently, Ukraine canceled the licenses of Russian bookmaker 1Xbet which was laundering money via miscoding.

Nevertheless, company owners Semiokhin, Kazorin, and Karshkov have begun to build a large network of similar gambling services most likely to collect the personal data of Ukrainians for Russian intelligence. “To start working with the betting apps, users had to allow a smartphone to give credentials to the development company that distributed the app,” Inform Napalm reported.