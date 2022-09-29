Russia intensively shelled south Ukrainian Dnipro Oblast at night, wounding and killing dozens of civilians

Using cluster munitions, Russians shelled a factory in Kryvyi Rih district by Hurricane MLRS, wounding 13 workers of the enterprise, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Head Valentyn Reznichenko informed.

Three persons were killed, including a child, and five wounded by a Russian strike on residential buildings in Ukraine’s fourth-largest city Dnipro at night. People were taken away from the rubble by rescuers. They were sleeping at the time of the strike.

About 60 buildings were damaged in Dnipro at night on 29 September. About ten houses were also damaged in Nikopol.