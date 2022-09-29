Russia intensively shelled south Ukrainian Dnipro Oblast at night, wounding and killing dozens of civilians

Russia intensively shelled south Ukrainian Dnipro Oblast at night, wounding and killing dozens of civilians

 

Latest news Ukraine

Using cluster munitions, Russians shelled a factory in Kryvyi Rih district by Hurricane MLRS, wounding 13 workers of the enterprise, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Head Valentyn Reznichenko informed.

Three persons were killed, including a child, and five wounded by a Russian strike on residential buildings in Ukraine’s fourth-largest city Dnipro at night. People were taken away from the rubble by rescuers. They were sleeping at the time of the strike.

 About 60 buildings were damaged in Dnipro at night on 29 September. About ten houses were also damaged in Nikopol.

 

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags