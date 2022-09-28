Russians serve “90%” of enlistment summonses in Crimea to Crimean Tatars – human rights defender

In Russian-occupied Crimea, 90% of military enlistment summonses are served to Crimean Tatars amid the recently announced mobilization, KrymSOS analyst Yevgeniy Yaroshenko told Suspilne.

According to him, the Russian occupation administration of Crimea announced their plan to mobilize 100,000 people in the occupied peninsula.

“On 22 September, 5,000 summonses were sent out, they were distributed in places of compact residence of Crimean Tatars – Bilohirsk, Bakhchysarai, Kirovske. 90% of the summonses are sent to the Crimean Tatars – a violent campaign is ongoing to enlist the Tatars to the Russian army with the prospects of involving them in hostilities against their own state,” Yaroshenko said.

He noted that in Crimea, Crimean Tatars make up 13-15% of the population, but receive 90% of summonses.

