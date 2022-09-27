98,000 Russians have crossed into Kazakhstan in less than a week after Putin called for mobilization

Latest news Ukraine

98,000 Russians have crossed into Kazakhstan in less than a week since September 21, chairman of the Committee of the Migration Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan Aslan Atalykov said in the press conference.

He also said that more than 64,000 Russians left the country during the same period but didn’t clarify how many of them returned to Russia and how many left to third countries.

Kazakhstan Interior Minister Marat Akhmetzhanov said authorities will not send those who are avoiding the mobilization back home unless they are on an international wanted list for criminal charges.

