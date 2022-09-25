Ukrainian Air Force shot down Russian attack aircraft, helicopter – Air Force Command

Units of the Odesa anti-aircraft missile brigade of the “South” air command destroyed a Russian attack aircraft in Kherson Oblast, the press service of the command of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

To rescue the Russian pilot, the occupiers sent a Mi-8 helicopter with a team on board, which was also destroyed by Ukrainian anti-aircraft guns.

On Sept. 19, Ukrainian air defenses shot down Russian strike aircraft in Kherson skies.