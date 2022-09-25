Russia likely to reinforce its national guard using mobilization – British intel

According to September 25 intelligence update published by the British Defense Ministry, there is a “realistic possibility that mobilisation will be used to reinforce Rosgvardia units with additional manpower” as it is likely under “particular strain” due to a requirement to quell growing domestic dissent in Russia and operational taskings in Ukraine.

Rosgvardia is Russia’s national guard police force used to secure rear areas of the occupied territories of Ukraine and as a force to quash dissent against Putin’s regime in Russia.

“On 21 September 2022, high-profile Russian nationalist Duma member Aleksandr Khinstein called for the partial mobilisation of Russia’s military to be extended to the Russian National Guard (Rosgvardia). Rosgvardia units have played an important role in both combat and rear-area security in Ukraine and are currently facilitating accession referendums in occupied areas. The force is intended for use in domestic security roles, to ensure the continuity of Putin’s regime. It was particularly ill-prepared for the intense fighting it has experienced in Ukraine,” the update reads.