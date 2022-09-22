Russia could draft up to 1 mn reservists under classified clause of Putin’s mobilization decree – media

Classified paragraph 7 of Vladimir Putin’s decree announcing partial mobilization in Russia allows the country’s defense ministry to call up one million people, according to Novaya Gazeta EU citing a source in Russia’s presidential administration.

Earlier, a scanned copy of Vladimir Putin’s decree on the introduction of “partial mobilization” in Russia was published on the legal information portal. Paragraph 7 of the decree is marked “for restricted use.” Later, in response to journalists’ inquiries, the president’s press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, said that the classified item was related to the number of reservists who could be called up for military service.

Putin announced the “partial mobilization” in Russia on 21 September. Russia’s Defense Minister Shoigu later stated that 300,000 reservists would be drafted.

