Russia could draft up to 1 mn reservists under classified clause of Putin’s mobilization decree – media

Latest news Ukraine

Classified paragraph 7 of Vladimir Putin’s decree announcing partial mobilization in Russia allows the country’s defense ministry to call up one million people, according to Novaya Gazeta EU citing a source in Russia’s presidential administration.

Earlier, a scanned copy of Vladimir Putin’s decree on the introduction of “partial mobilization” in Russia was published on the legal information portal. Paragraph 7 of the decree is marked “for restricted use.” Later, in response to journalists’ inquiries, the president’s press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, said that the classified item was related to the number of reservists who could be called up for military service.

Putin announced the “partial mobilization” in Russia on 21 September. Russia’s Defense Minister Shoigu later stated that 300,000 reservists would be drafted.

Read also:

Mobilization and “referenda”: Russia escalates the confrontation with the West

Putin’s “partial mobilization” unlikely to resolve Russia’s problems in faltering invasion in coming months – ISW

Russia’s mobilization “likely to be highly unpopular” with Russians – British intel

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags