Russia’s mobilization “likely to be highly unpopular” with Russians – British intel

The latest intelligence update published by the British Defense Ministry on Twitter suggests that Russian would have logistical and administrative issues mustering the announced 300,000 reservists amid the “partial mobilization” campaign announced by Russian President Putin on 21 September, and the mobilization would be highly unpopular “with parts of the Russian population.”

“Russia is likely to struggle with the logistical and administrative challenges of even mustering the 300,000 personnel. It will probably attempt to stand up new formations with many of these troops, which are unlikely to be combat effective for months. Even this limited mobilisation is likely to be highly unpopular with parts of the Russian population. Putin is accepting considerable political risk in the hope of generating much needed combat power,” the report reads.

According to British Intelligence, the move is effectively an “admission that Russia has exhausted its supply of willing volunteers to fight in Ukraine.”

