Russians continue shelling civilians in Ukraine’s south, killing one person and wounding 11, damaging dozens of houses

Russian troops continue shelling the Nikopol district of Dnipro Oblast in Ukraine’s south. Last night, more than 30 buildings and cars, as well as a bakery were damaged by Grad and Hurricane MLSR. A man and a woman were wounded, Oblast head said.

Russia launched 5 missiles on Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia city at night. One of them hit a residential building, killing one person and wounding 9. Other people had to stay the rest of the night in a municipal bus until the fire was extinguished, according to the Dnipro Oblast head.



