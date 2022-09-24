President of the World Mongol Federation says Mongolia welcomes everybody fleeing mobilization in Russia, especially disproportionately targeted Mongols

President of the World Mongol Federation and former president of Mongolia Elbegdorj Tsakhia to Putin: “I’ve met with you on many occasions. You have the power to stop this war right now.”

He also invited all fleeing conscription to enter Mongolia. Especially those from disproportionately targeted ethnic minorities. “Buryat Mongols, Tuva Mongols and Kalmyk Mongols have suffered a lot,” he said.

When you win, all people will win, he also said to Ukrainians.