Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy calls on Russians to protest against Russian authorities.
“Russian mothers! Do not doubt that the children of the top [politicians] of your state will not go to the war against Ukraine. Those who make decisions in your country protect their children. And they don’t even bury your children,” Zelenskyy said.
“We know for sure that summonses for 300,000 people were printed and signed in advance, even before this decision on mobilization appeared. Our intelligence proved it. But the Russian leadership is preparing to recruit up to a million men into the army – this is the main thing they are keeping quiet about,” he added. We know they will take everyone indiscriminately. Not only military men in reserve, but any men. Anyone who is so intimidated that he is more afraid to avoid war than to die in war. 55 thousand Russian soldiers died in this war in six months. Tens of thousands were wounded and maimed. Want more? No? Then protest. Fight back. run away Or surrender to Ukrainian captivity. These are options for you to survive.”
