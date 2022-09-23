Ukraine liberates one more village in Donetsk Oblast, improves positions near Bakhmut – GenStaff

Ukraine has liberated Yatskivka village (Donetsk Oblast) from Russian occupation and improved their tactical positions near Bakhmut, Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksiy Hromov said at a briefing on September 23.

According to him, the situation in the Bakhmut sector, where Russia attempts offensive operations amid Ukraine’s sweeping counteroffensive that liberated swaths of Kharkiv Oblast, remains difficult but controlled. Russia continues to conduct offensive actions to force Ukrainian units from their positions. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are holding the line despite intense enemy fire.