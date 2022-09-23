Russian occupiers intensify terror in temporarily occupied territories – General Staff

Russian occupiers intensify terror in the temporarily occupied territories and passporting through the planning of pseudo-referendums, General Staff reported.

The work on the preparation and holding of the so-called “referendum” on the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine has intensified.
In Kherson Oblast, representatives of the Russian occupation authorities, under the pretext of quality distribution of humanitarian aid, are trying to obtain personal data from local residents. The formation of the so-called “election commissions” continues.
In the city of Starobilsk, Luhanska Oblast, the occupation authorities forbade the local population to leave the city between September 23 and 27.
The occupiers are creating armed groups to go to homes and force people to participate in the so-called “referendum”. Preparations are being made for filming by propagandist mass media stories about the so-called active participation of local residents in voting.

