Russian missile strike on central Zaporizhzhia kills at least one, 6 rescued from the rubble

Aftermath of Russia's missile strike on Zaporizhzhia on the morning of 22 September 2022. Photo: UkrInform 

On the morning of 22 September, two Russian S-300 missiles hit a hotel and restaurant situated in the central park of the central-Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, according to Zaporizhzhia Oblast Head Oleksandr Starukh.

“At 7:20 a.m., the shelling began in Zaporizhzhia. Preliminarily, these were highly capable S-300 missiles. One person was killed – a 65-year-old man who is an employee of the hotel complex. Five more were injured, four of them are in the hospital,” Starukh told Ukrinform.

The local office of the Emergency Service says that the rubble is currently being removed:

“Six people were rescued the rubble, another 27 people left the building on their own. There was no fire, only significant destruction,” the Service said.

In total, nine Russian missiles hit Zaporizhzhia this morning, according to Ukrinform.

One missile hit the television tower in the city.

“Also, today there was an impact at an energy facility of critical infrastructure. For some time, we had to turn off the backup generator, including in the regional hospital. This problem is currently solved. The infrastructure will still have to be restored,” Starukh said.

Currently, it is known that 21 houses were damaged in Zaporizhzhia by the Russian missile strike.

 

