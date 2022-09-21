Anti-mobilization rallies started throughout Russia

Anti-mobilization rallies have been planned this morning for 19:00 Moscow time after Putin announced “partial mobilization,” with a call to go to central squares in all cities in Moscow. Protesters chant “No to war”, “Putin to trenches”.

More videos from St. Petersburg. Unfortunately, not too massively yet. Rather, separate centres of rallies. Some people wear masks to avoid being recognised. pic.twitter.com/II6tzzQZ1n — UkraineWorld (@ukraine_world) September 21, 2022

Anti-mobilization rally in Moscow. Protesters chant "No to war", "Putin to trenches". The rallies have been planned for 19:00 Moscow time this morning after Putin announced partial mobilization with a call to go to central squares in all cities pic.twitter.com/Iu0huTitS2 — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) September 21, 2022

Moscow. Another video of protesters running away from several police officers. What a gap it is from Ukrainians who stopped Russian tanks with their bare hands… pic.twitter.com/PGofmp6Wmy — UkraineWorld (@ukraine_world) September 21, 2022