US may provide ‘NATO compatible’ tanks to Ukraine – Pentagon

The US may provide “NATO compatible” tanks to Ukraine to replace aging Soviet-era equipment, a senior Pentagon official said during the September 19 meeting.

“Tanks are absolutely on the table along with other areas. We’re looking at the entirety of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and considering for the future what capabilities they will need and how the US and our allies will be able to support Ukraine in building out those capabilities,” he said.

In response to a question about whether the transfer of equipment is planned for the future or for the current battle, the official noted that Soviet-type tanks could be provided for direct combat very quickly, but the United States is “open to other options.”