Russian occupiers failed “mobilization” in Luhansk Oblast – Ukraine’s Intelligence

Russians planned to find 500 men to replenish the 2nd Army Corps and units of the so-called “People’s Police” in Luhansk Oblast, but haven’t managed.

Besides mobilisation attempts in Luhansk, Russians are trying to mobilize men in occupied Kherson Oblast.

Russian occupation administration held the meeting of local residents in the village of Myrne, Kherson Oblast. They discussed the issue of recruiting local men to the “People’s Police”. It was noted that education, age, physical and moral condition are of no importance.