Russia lost 170 more soldiers, 2 tanks, 2 UAVs on Sep 18 – Ukraine's General Staff

According to this morning’s assessment of the Russian losses by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Russian army has lost approximately 54,650 soldiers in Ukraine since its full-scale invasion that started on 24 February. On 18 September, 170 Russian soldiers were killed in action, as per General Staff.

The assessment of the Russian equipment losses goes as follows:

  • armored personnel vehicles 4720 (+2 on Sep 18)
  • artillery systems: 1,313 (+4)
  • MLRS: 312 (+0)
  • anti-aircraft warfare systems: 168 (+0)
  • aircraft: 251 (+0)
  • helicopters: 217 (+0)
  • operational-tactical level UAV: 920 (+2)
  • cruise missiles: 238 (+0)
  • warships/boats: 15 (+0)
  • transport vehicles and fuel tanks: 3,581 (+3)
  • special equipment: 125 (+3)

“Data are being updated,” the Staff noted.

