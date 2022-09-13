Another 7 grain ships left Ukrainian ports via grain corridor amid Russian Black sea blockade

Grain carrier leaving a Ukrainian port. Photo: Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Infrastructure reports that seven more ships carrying 151,500 tons of Ukrainian agricultural products have left three Ukrainian Black sea ports of Greater Odesa – Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Pivdennyi – to use the negotiated “grain corridor” for exporting Ukrainian grain. The ships are bound to the countries of Asia and the EU.

Russia has been blocking the Ukrainian ports since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on 24 February 2024. However, in July the UN and Turkey facilitated the signing of an agreement to establish to so-called grain corridor to facilitate the exports of Ukrainian grain.

Since the departure of the first ship with Ukrainian agricultural products, 2.9 million tons of agricultural products have already been exported.

A total of 129 ships left Ukrainian ports with agricultural products exported to the countries of Asia, Europe, and Africa. The same number of ships went back for further exports, according to the Ministry.

Read also: