Another 7 grain ships left Ukrainian ports via grain corridor amid Russian Black sea blockade

Another 7 grain ships left Ukrainian ports via grain corridor amid Russian Black sea blockade

Grain carrier leaving a Ukrainian port. Photo: Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine. 

Latest news Ukraine

Ukraine’s Ministry of Infrastructure reports that seven more ships carrying 151,500 tons of Ukrainian agricultural products have left three Ukrainian Black sea ports of Greater Odesa – Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Pivdennyi – to use the negotiated “grain corridor” for exporting Ukrainian grain. The ships are bound to the countries of Asia and the EU.

Russia has been blocking the Ukrainian ports since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on 24 February 2024. However, in July the UN and Turkey facilitated the signing of an agreement to establish to so-called grain corridor to facilitate the exports of Ukrainian grain.

Since the departure of the first ship with Ukrainian agricultural products, 2.9 million tons of agricultural products have already been exported.

A total of 129 ships left Ukrainian ports with agricultural products exported to the countries of Asia, Europe, and Africa. The same number of ships went back for further exports, according to the Ministry.

Read also:

Largest yet caravan of grain ships leaves Ukrainian ports via “grain corridor” – Infrastructure Ministry

For the 1st time since Russian invasion, bulk carrier arrived in Ukraine for loading – PHOTO

Agreement to export Ukrainian grain, unblock ports signed in Istanbul

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags