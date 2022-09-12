International

On 9 September, the EU approved the cancellation of the simplified visa regime with Russia. Montenegro is now a candidate country to be a member of the European Union. Since the country is on its way to the EU, it should follow its policy, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Montenegro said.

“Montenegro is a loyal partner of the European Union, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs believes that our country should be in full solidarity with the EU in this decision, as it has been until now,” the ministry explained.

If the government of Montenegro agrees to this proposition, it will mean the introduction of visas for Russian citizens, Dan reported.

 

