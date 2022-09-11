Kozacha Lopan belongs to Derhachi Urban Hromada (territorial community). On September 11, the Ukrainian flag was raised next to Derhachi City Council.
Home » Latest news Ukraine » Ukrainian forces liberated Tokarivka, Kozacha Lopan in Kharkiv Oblast located near the Russian border
Kozacha Lopan belongs to Derhachi Urban Hromada (territorial community). On September 11, the Ukrainian flag was raised next to Derhachi City Council.
Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com
The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation
When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Euromaidan Press
News on the War in Ukraine