Zelenskyy, Macron discuss demilitarization of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

On 10 September Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron.

“I talked with Emmanuel Macron by phone. I briefed him on the course of hostilities. I raised the issue of banning visas for Russians. Much time was given to the crisis at ZNPP. Our position is the only way to protect Europe from a nuclear disaster is to demilitarize the plant,” Zelenskyy informed.