Ukrainian troops capture two Russian electronic warfare units in Kharkiv Oblast

Captured unit of RP-377UVM1L Russian electronic warfare equipment (jammer). Balakliia, 7 September 2022 or earlier. Source

Several Ukrainian Telegram channels shared a video and photos showing the Russian equipment that the Ukrainian military captured, according to military reporter Andrii Tsaplienko, in Balakliia, Kharkiv Oblast.

There are two units of quite rare equipment among the “trophies” that the Russian troops left behind, namely the RP-377UVM1L Russian electronic warfare equipment – a jammer designed to suppress radio channels used by the remotely controlled explosive devices. Such jammers are used for the protection of personnel and vehicles during movement.

