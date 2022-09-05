Russo Ukrainian Way. Day 194: Ukraine retakes settlements in south, east

Article by: Zarina Zabrisky Ukraine retakes settlements in the south and Donbas. Footage shows Russian troops firing artillery from the Zaporizhzhia NPP. Ukrainian PM in Germany praises German military aid, seeks Leopard battle tanks. Ukraine’s air defense shoots down 70% of missiles. Largest yet caravan of grain ships leaves Ukrainian ports via “grain corridor.” Russia not an energy partner, Germany says. Russian weapons use outdated technology and poor-quality components, research group says. In Kherson 🇺🇦 have retaken Blahodativka, Vysokopillya, and Lyubymivka. pic.twitter.com/BYQ3TQ5Cb6 — Ukraine War Map (@War_Mapper) September 5, 2022 The General Staff’s operational update regarding the Russian invasion as of 06.00 am, September 5, 2022 is in the dropdown menu below. Show the Content The enemy continues to focus its efforts on establishing full control over the territory of Donetsk oblast, maintaining the captured districts of Kherson, part of Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Mykolaiv oblasts, as well as creating favourable conditions for resuming the offensive, searching for weak points in our defence, trying to improve the tactical position in certain directions . There is still a threat of massive air and missile strikes on military and critical infrastructure facilities throughout Ukraine. In the waters of the Black Sea, the carriers of the cruise missiles “Kalibr” are in readiness for the use of missile weapons. Over the past 24 hours, the enemy has launched 25 missile and more than 22 air strikes against military and civilian targets in Ukraine. In particular, civil infrastructure was affected in the areas of Kharkiv, Dmytrivka, Kostyantynivka, Zelenopillya, Zaitseve, Kodema, Soledar, Mykolaiv, Voznesensk, Ochakiv, Sukhy Stavok and Bezimenne. In the Volyn and Polissya directions, the situation remains without significant changes. The threat of missile and air strikes from the airspace and territory of the republic of belarus remains. In other directions, the enemy fired at military and civilian infrastructure from tanks, combat vehicles, mortars, barrel and jet artillery, namely: in the Siversky direction, the enemy shelled civilian and military infrastructure in more than 10 settlements. Hasychivka, Yanzhulivka, Mykolaivka, Mykhalchyna Sloboda of Chernihiv oblast and Novovasylivka, Nova Huta, Seredyna-Buda, Bachivsk, Yastrubyne and Smolyne of Sumy oblast were most affected by fire;

in the Kharkiv direction, the enemy inflicted damage in the areas of Dementiivka, Nove, Odnorobivka, Borshcheva, Sosnivka, Udy, Ruski Tyshky, Pytomnyk, Ruska Lozova, Slobozhanske, Momotove, Petrivka, Bayrak, Husarivka, Chepil and Mospanove settlements. The UAV was used to adjust the artillery fire;

in the Sloviansk direction, the settlements of Krasnopillya, Dibrivne, Virnopillya and Bohorodychne were shelled by the occupiers. The enemy launched an airstrike on the settlement of Dmytrivka;

in the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy fired in the areas of Piskunivka, Donetsk, Kryva Luka, Siversk and Spirne;

in the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy shelled the areas of the settlements of Bilohorivka, Vesele, Zaytseve, Kodema, Mayorsk, Bakhmutske, Soledar, Bakhmut and Mykolaivka.

In addition, it launched an airstrike near Kostyantynivka, Zelenopillya, Zaytseve, Kodema, and Soledar; in the Avdiivka direction, the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Maryinka, Avdiivka and Vodyane were shelled by mortars and barrel artillery; in the Novopavlivskyi direction, the enemy did not conduct active offensive operations, but at the same time shelled the areas of Novomykhailivka, Paraskoviivka, Kermenchyk and Vremivka settlements;in the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy shelled the regions of Novopole and Novosilka; in the South Buh region, the enemy is conducting defensive operations, shelling the areas of Myrne, Stepova Dolyna, Oleksandrivka, Tavriyske, Partyzanske, Olhyne, Kiselivka, Kobzartsi, Bila Krynytsia, Andriivka, Novovoskresenske, Myronivka, Lyubimivka, Petrivka. The areas of Bereznehuvate, Bezymenne, Velike Artakove, Sukhyi Stavok, and Bila Krynytsia were hit by enemy airstrikes. To adjust the fire, the occupiers used unmanned aerial vehicles. After intensive shelling by the Defense Forces of areas where the enemy is concentrated in the Kherson region, russian invaders imposed a ban on the movement of local residents. In particular, people are prohibited from crossing the Dnipro River both by bridges and by watercraft. In case of violation of the ban, the occupiers threaten to open fire on the damage. Forced mobilization continues in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. In Donetsk, the Russian invaders found a “new source” of replenishment of losses in manpower. So, recently, representatives of the Russian occupation army began to arrive at local hospitals in the city and forcefully “discharge” patients. Men of military age with various diseases or injuries, including those wounded during hostilities who are undergoing treatment, fall under such an extract. Once again, servicemen of the 2nd Army Corps note the discrimination of their status in comparison with the russian military. The personnel of the units of the said army corps do not receive certain declared allowances, unlike the russian military in other military units. In addition, there is no quality medical care. All this significantly affects the deterioration of the moral and psychological state of the personnel. The Defence Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct a defensive operation, maintain the defined boundaries and prevent the enemy from advancing on the territory of Ukraine. Units of our troops successfully repelled the enemy’s offensive in the areas of the settlements of Bakhmutske, Vesela Dolyna, Zaitseve, Kodema and Soledar in the Bakhmut direction, as well as in the areas of the settlements of Pervomaiske, Vodyane and Nevelske in the Avdiivka direction.

The Air Force Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continues to repulse missile and air strikes and air attacks of the enemy, effectively covering critical objects of Ukraine. During the day, in order to support the actions of the kand groups, the aviation of the Defense Forces carried out more than 30 strikes aimed at hitting personnel, combat and special equipment, as well as military facilities. Missile troops and artillery of land troops continue to perform tasks of counter-battery combat, disruption of the command system, logistical support, destruction of air defense means, fire means and enemy manpower. Over the past 24 hours, missile strikes and fire damage have been carried out at command points of various levels, warehouses with strategic level ammunition, areas of concentration of military equipment and personnel, areas of concentration and firing positions of artillery units, as well as other important targets. As a result of effective fire damage in areas of enemy concentration near the settlements of Semenivka and Kupyansk of Kharkiv oblast, the russian occupiers suffered losses. One of the field warehouses with ammunition, enemy manpower, and military equipment was destroyed. Losses are being verified. Military Updates Ukrainian army liberated two settlements in south, one in Donetsk oblast – President Zelenskyy. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced in his 4 September address the liberation of two settlements in Ukraine’s south and one in Donetsk Oblast. “Today I want to thank the soldiers of the 63rd battalion of the 103rd Territorial Defense Brigade, who ensured the result in Donetsk Oblast. A settlement was liberated. The 54th brigade in the Lysychansk-Siversk direction also made good strides, moved forward, and occupied certain high grounds. I would also like to mention the 42nd Separate Motorized Infantry Battalion. Thanks to its heroic actions, two settlements in the south of our country were liberated,” Zelenskyy said, not mentioning the names of the liberated settlements. One of the settlements liberated in the south was apparently Vysokopillia in the north of Kherson Oblast. Since morning, a photograph of the Ukrainian soldiers hoisting the national flag on a rooftop started circulating on Ukrainian Telegram channels which claimed that publishing the photo was “approved by the military” and it showed the roof of the settlement’s hospital in Vysokopillia. Ukrainian troops reportedly liberated Vysokopillia, Kherson Oblast The photo reportedly shows Ukrainian soldiers raising the national flag over the Visokopillya hospital this morning.

📹https://t.co/NmpAAKiGgD pic.twitter.com/P7JMUuEKii — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) September 4, 2022 Zelenskyy holds week’s third meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Staff. “I won’t tell you the details, but the Ukrainian flags are returning to the places where they should rightly be,” he commented on the meeting. Ukrainian air defenses shot down at least 2 Russian missiles today This morning, the Ukrainian military shot down the air-based Kh-59 missile over Mykolaiv Oblast, then a cruise missile got destroyed in the area of Kryvyi Rih.https://t.co/5zBRVWLhuP

Illustrative photo: Kh-59 pic.twitter.com/Fo6uacCT7h — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) September 4, 2022 Ukrainian air defense shoots down up to 70% of Russian missiles. An analysis of Russian air and missile strikes shows that from 50% to 70% of enemy missiles are shot down by air defense systems, both aviation and anti-aircraft missile units. 100% efficiency cannot be ensured due to the insufficient number of reconnaissance equipment, aviation and anti-aircraft missile systems, said Major General Zhirnov, head of the Kyiv city military administration. As well, Russian troops “continue to use the S-300 anti-aircraft missiles” to attack frontline cities, the Air Force Command reported. Russia’s newest cruise missiles and attack helicopters use decades-old electronics reused from earlier models – NYT The Russian approach to weapons electronics appears to be “if you can’t keep up, steal the tech and do your best with it.”https://t.co/ZRZdrdxcC6 — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) September 4, 2022 The report by Conflict Armament Research, an independent group of researchers, shows that the best weapons in the Russian arsenal often contain outdated technology and poor-quality components. For the production of ammunition, UAVs, communications equipment, and avionics for helicopters, the Russian engineers used to rely on components from Western manufacturers. The researchers studied the electronics of the latest Russian cruise missiles and attack helicopters on the request by the Ukrainian government. Ukraine hits Antonivskyi bridge, again. This is the only road bridge connecting the occupied Kherson city to the southern part of Kherson Oblast. Multiple Ukrainian HIMARS attacks made the bridge impassable. Antonivskyi bridge across Dnipro river near Kherson saw another strike this morning This is the only road bridge connecting the occupied Kherson city to the southern part of Kherson Oblast. Multiple Ukrainian HIMARS attacks made the bridge impassable.

📹https://t.co/ryHQma08gT pic.twitter.com/tFh2BJzxQd — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) September 4, 2022 Russian troops issue summonses in occupied Melitopol, the Center for Countering Disinformation reported. Ukraine destroys ammunition warehouse in Balakliya, Kharkiv Oblast. Reportedly, Pion artillery systems were used. As well, an ammunition depot in Tomyna Balka, Kherson Oblast, was on fire. Russian convoy destroyed in Kherson Oblast. Reportedly, it was hit by Ukrainian multiple-rocket launch systems. Regional Updates Photo of the day: Ukrainian rocket-artilleryman with a watermelon somewhere in the south Temporarily occupied Kherson is Ukraine's "watermelon capital."https://t.co/7ma40l8RQF pic.twitter.com/6Ajj2kW6i5 — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) September 4, 2022 In the Kharkiv Oblast, the invaders failed the “online referendum” in the Kharkiv region. The day before, the Russian occupiers requested the residents of the occupied Oblast to take part in a “sociological survey” on the “self-determination.” Several thousand people took part in the survey. Less than 1% supported “independence” and 65% supported staying within Ukraine. Unsatisfied with the results, the occupiers removed the survey site. The Russian army shelled Kharkiv. A large restaurant complex burned down. Antonivskyi bridge across Dnipro river near Kherson saw another strike this morning This is the only road bridge connecting the occupied Kherson city to the southern part of Kherson Oblast. Multiple Ukrainian HIMARS attacks made the bridge impassable.

📹https://t.co/ryHQma08gT pic.twitter.com/tFh2BJzxQd — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) September 4, 2022 The untold story of the first battle for Kherson In the Mykolaiv Oblast, night shelling reported. Dozens of residential buildings, hospitals, residential buildings, educational institutions, a museum, and hotels got damaged. No casualties reported. In addition, an agricultural facility with several tons of grain was destroyed. According to British Defence Intelligence, (last 48 hours): Despite its effects to contain recent Ukrainian offensive action, Russia’s main effort in Ukraine almost certainly remain its Donbas offensive operation. Its principal axes of advance in the Donbas remain at Avdiivka near Donetsk City and, 60km to the north, around Bakhmut. Although Russia has had the most success in this sector, its forces have still only been advancing around 1km per week towards Bakhmut. The political goal of the Donbas operation almost certainly remains to secure the whole of Donetsk Oblast, which would enable the Kremlin to announce the ‘liberation’ of the Donbas. Russian forces have highly likely repeatedly missed deadlines to achieve this aim. The Ukrainian authorities have claimed that Russian forces are now under orders to complete this mission by 15 September 2022. The force is highly unlikely to achieve this, which will further complicate Russia’s plans to run referendums on the occupied areas joining the Russian Federation.

Losses of the Russian army

As of Sunday 24 August, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the war to the present day:

⚰️russia's combat losses in Ukraine as of September 5 ▪ 49800 killed soldiers (+300)

▪ 4459 APV (+29)

▪ 2068 tanks (+19)

▪ 1157 artillery systems (+10)

▪ 236 aircraft and 206 helicopters

▪ 15 boats and cutters#StopRussia #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/qgoMdnA0Po — VoxUkraine (@voxukraine) September 5, 2022

Humanitarian

9-year-old Oleksandra Filipchuk, who lost her hand when she came under fire in Bucha, received world's lightest TrueLimb prosthesis in the USA Oleksandra is currently learning to control the unique prosthesis.https://t.co/lvjx60UVMc Photo: Olena Zelenska FB pic.twitter.com/RlOhtjiM6k — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) September 4, 2022

In occupied Melitopol, schoolchildren are told that “Ukraine does not exist” and are forced to pose for a group photograph with Putin’s portrait. Many students refused and did not attend school the next day. The Russian Federation anthem is played constantly.

️️Environmental

Russian multiple rocket launchers are located in immediate vicinity of Zaporizhzhia NPP – CIT Whether rockets are launched from the nuclear power station territory, it's impossible to establish exactly, the Conflict Intelligence Team said.https://t.co/FjGbkRkHNV pic.twitter.com/l1MvrkKGkg — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) September 4, 2022

Russian MLRS fired from the territory of the ZNPP. The Insider obtained a video of a shooting from the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, filmed on the night of September 2–3. The footage shows MLRS firing in close proximity to the power unit.

Several thousand tons of grain destroyed in the Mykolaiv Oblast, as a result of the arrival of rockets this morning. The Russian rockets hit the grain storage.

The German Chancellor Scholz said that Germany will definitely survive this winter and added that “Russia is no longer a new energy partner” due to the violation of contractual obligations.

Largest yet caravan of grain ships leaves Ukrainian ports via “grain corridor” – Infrastructure Ministry. On 4 September, 13 ships left the ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Pivdennyi — this is the largest caravan of ships since the beginning of the implementation of the “grain initiative,” Ukraine’s Ministry of Infrastructure reported. Six of the vessels departed from Pivdennyi, five from Chornomorske, and 2 from the Odesa. In total, the 13 commercial vessels carry 282,500 tons of Ukrainian agricultural products heading to 8 countries. The bulk carriers are going to use the so-called “grain corridor” across the Black Sea previously negotiated with Russia, which continues its blockade of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports from the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Legal

US stands against introducing a visa ban on all Russians. Speaking with Russian independent TV station Dozhd, John Kirby, Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council in the White House, stated that Washington has introduced restrictions on some Russians, particularly oligarchs. “But we do not believe that holding all Russians accountable is a productive measure. We believe that we shouldn’t turn it into a war with the Russian nation. It is not the Russian nation that should be blamed. It is President Putin, his office and his regime who are waging this illegal and groundless war in Ukraine, and Russians shouldn’t suffer because of this,” Kirby stated, Ukrainska Pravda reported.

Ukraine’s Deputy PM for European Integration insists on banning EU visas for Russians, 76% of whom endorse the war against Ukraine. Olga Stefanishyna, the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, insists on the need for a visa ban for citizens of the Russian Federation as they stand for the war against Ukraine. “A Visa ban for Russians will be a cold shower. War against Ukraine is supported by 76%; only 17% oppose it (the latest Levada poll). Welcoming Russians while their missiles destroy Ukrainian cities & the Kremlin launches the biggest energy crisis in decades must be stopped,” the Deputy Prime Minister emphasised, Ukrainska Pravda reported.

Support

Germany pledges $199 million in aid for Ukrainian internally displaced people.

“Germany has made huge progress in its support of Ukraine with weapons” – Ukrainian PM on visit to Germany. Ahead of his visit to Berlin, PM Shmyhal told German media that “Germany has made huge progress in its support of Ukraine with weapons,” adding that Kyiv needs more, particularly “modern combat tanks” like Germany’s Leopard 2. “The MARS II multiple-launch rocket systems and Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled artillery systems, which were handed over by Germany, performed well on the battlefield, and we hope to have heavy arms supplies increase. In addition, the transfer of the state-of-the-art German-made IRIS-T air defense system is expected this fall. At the same time, we expect that Germany will become one of the leaders in the process of building up our air defenses,” Shmyhal noted.

At the meeting with Svenja Schulze, Denys Shmyhal thanked Germany for allocating €200 million to Ukraine for supporting programs for internally displaced people (IDPs), which was announced on the morning of September 4. He also suggested working out the possibility of directing part of these funds to grants for IDPs to start their own businesses.

Ukraine will receive the latest IRIS-T air defense systems this fall, according to Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal. Within a week, Germany will provide Ukraine with an additional € 5 billion in assistance.

We’ll continue to work on isolating Russia and strengthening sanctions, Estonian PM says. “Up until Ukraine pushes Russia out of its territory, the free world must continue to isolate Russia and increase sanctions,” she said in Berlin.

🔥🔥 A 5m high Freedom Tryzub (Trident) at the 2022 BurningMan Festival Created by the Lithuanian-American camp-Amber Dust, which participates with first art installation. At the end of the event, the Tryzub won't be burnt, but dismantled & donated to 🇺🇦community in California pic.twitter.com/6tdpRfkYRE — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) September 4, 2022

New Developments

The US sees signs that Russia has not abandoned the holding of “referendums” in the occupied territories of Ukraine. “This is their way of achieving some semblance of political legitimacy for military successes that they have either already achieved, or are about to achieve, or want to achieve in the future,” said John Kirby, White House National Security Speaker, in an interview with the Russian TV channel Dozhd. The Ukraine authorities will consider participation in “referendums” a criminal offense, leading to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property. Kirby also noted that the US does not consider the restriction of issuing visas for Russian citizens as a punishment for invading Ukraine. Sanctions must target specific individuals, he said

Assessment

On the war.

The Institute for the Study of War has made the following assessment as of 4 September, 2022:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Ukrainian forces liberated two unnamed settlements in southern Ukraine and one settlement in Donetsk Oblast. ISW has independently confirmed the liberation of the settlement in Donetsk Oblast and one of the settlements in Kherson Oblast.

Geolocated footage shows Russian forces firing MLRS rounds from positions on the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

Ukrainian forces continued to strike Russian ground lines of communication (GLOCs), ammunition depots, and key positions to exhaust Russian forces and restrain Russian combat power.

The Ukrainian liberation of Vysokopillya ignited critical discussions among some Russian milbloggers while the Russian Defense Ministry maintained that Ukrainian forces continued to conduct “unsuccessful attempts” to advance.

Donetsk People’s Republic (DNR) 127th Regiment of the 1st Army Corps personnel reportedly refused to fight due to a lack of supplies.

Ukrainian forces regained territory on the left bank of the Siverskyi Donets River in Donetsk Oblast.

Russian forces conducted limited ground attacks northeast of Bakhmut and west of Donetsk City.

Russian forces are reportedly moving military assets to areas situated along major ground lines of communication (GLOCS) in rear areas in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

