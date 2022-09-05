Russo Ukrainian Way. Day 194: Ukraine retakes settlements in south, east

In Kherson 🇺🇦 have retaken Blahodativka, Vysokopillya, and Lyubymivka. pic.twitter.com/BYQ3TQ5Cb6
— Ukraine War Map (@War_Mapper) September 5, 2022
The General Staff’s operational update regarding the Russian invasion as of 06.00 am, September 5, 2022 is in the dropdown menu below.
Show the Content
The enemy continues to focus its efforts on establishing full control over the territory of Donetsk oblast, maintaining the captured districts of Kherson, part of Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Mykolaiv oblasts, as well as creating favourable conditions for resuming the offensive, searching for weak points in our defence, trying to improve the tactical position in certain directions .
There is still a threat of massive air and missile strikes on military and critical infrastructure facilities throughout Ukraine. In the waters of the Black Sea, the carriers of the cruise missiles “Kalibr” are in readiness for the use of missile weapons.
Over the past 24 hours, the enemy has launched 25 missile and more than 22 air strikes against military and civilian targets in Ukraine. In particular, civil infrastructure was affected in the areas of Kharkiv, Dmytrivka, Kostyantynivka, Zelenopillya, Zaitseve, Kodema, Soledar, Mykolaiv, Voznesensk, Ochakiv, Sukhy Stavok and Bezimenne.
In the Volyn and Polissya directions, the situation remains without significant changes. The threat of missile and air strikes from the airspace and territory of the republic of belarus remains.
In other directions, the enemy fired at military and civilian infrastructure from tanks, combat vehicles, mortars, barrel and jet artillery, namely:
- in the Siversky direction, the enemy shelled civilian and military infrastructure in more than 10 settlements. Hasychivka, Yanzhulivka, Mykolaivka, Mykhalchyna Sloboda of Chernihiv oblast and Novovasylivka, Nova Huta, Seredyna-Buda, Bachivsk, Yastrubyne and Smolyne of Sumy oblast were most affected by fire;
- in the Kharkiv direction, the enemy inflicted damage in the areas of Dementiivka, Nove, Odnorobivka, Borshcheva, Sosnivka, Udy, Ruski Tyshky, Pytomnyk, Ruska Lozova, Slobozhanske, Momotove, Petrivka, Bayrak, Husarivka, Chepil and Mospanove settlements. The UAV was used to adjust the artillery fire;
- in the Sloviansk direction, the settlements of Krasnopillya, Dibrivne, Virnopillya and Bohorodychne were shelled by the occupiers. The enemy launched an airstrike on the settlement of Dmytrivka;
- in the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy fired in the areas of Piskunivka, Donetsk, Kryva Luka, Siversk and Spirne;
- in the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy shelled the areas of the settlements of Bilohorivka, Vesele, Zaytseve, Kodema, Mayorsk, Bakhmutske, Soledar, Bakhmut and Mykolaivka.
- In addition, it launched an airstrike near Kostyantynivka, Zelenopillya, Zaytseve, Kodema, and Soledar;
in the Avdiivka direction, the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Maryinka, Avdiivka and Vodyane were shelled by mortars and barrel artillery;
in the Novopavlivskyi direction, the enemy did not conduct active offensive operations, but at the same time shelled the areas of Novomykhailivka, Paraskoviivka, Kermenchyk and Vremivka settlements;in the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy shelled the regions of Novopole and Novosilka;
in the South Buh region, the enemy is conducting defensive operations, shelling the areas of Myrne, Stepova Dolyna, Oleksandrivka, Tavriyske, Partyzanske, Olhyne, Kiselivka, Kobzartsi, Bila Krynytsia, Andriivka, Novovoskresenske, Myronivka, Lyubimivka, Petrivka. The areas of Bereznehuvate, Bezymenne, Velike Artakove, Sukhyi Stavok, and Bila Krynytsia were hit by enemy airstrikes. To adjust the fire, the occupiers used unmanned aerial vehicles.
After intensive shelling by the Defense Forces of areas where the enemy is concentrated in the Kherson region, russian invaders imposed a ban on the movement of local residents. In particular, people are prohibited from crossing the Dnipro River both by bridges and by watercraft. In case of violation of the ban, the occupiers threaten to open fire on the damage.
Forced mobilization continues in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. In Donetsk, the Russian invaders found a “new source” of replenishment of losses in manpower. So, recently, representatives of the Russian occupation army began to arrive at local hospitals in the city and forcefully “discharge” patients. Men of military age with various diseases or injuries, including those wounded during hostilities who are undergoing treatment, fall under such an extract.
Once again, servicemen of the 2nd Army Corps note the discrimination of their status in comparison with the russian military. The personnel of the units of the said army corps do not receive certain declared allowances, unlike the russian military in other military units. In addition, there is no quality medical care. All this significantly affects the deterioration of the moral and psychological state of the personnel.
The Defence Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct a defensive operation, maintain the defined boundaries and prevent the enemy from advancing on the territory of Ukraine.
Units of our troops successfully repelled the enemy’s offensive in the areas of the settlements of Bakhmutske, Vesela Dolyna, Zaitseve, Kodema and Soledar in the Bakhmut direction, as well as in the areas of the settlements of Pervomaiske, Vodyane and Nevelske in the Avdiivka direction.
The Air Force Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continues to repulse missile and air strikes and air attacks of the enemy, effectively covering critical objects of Ukraine.
During the day, in order to support the actions of the kand groups, the aviation of the Defense Forces carried out more than 30 strikes aimed at hitting personnel, combat and special equipment, as well as military facilities.
Missile troops and artillery of land troops continue to perform tasks of counter-battery combat, disruption of the command system, logistical support, destruction of air defense means, fire means and enemy manpower. Over the past 24 hours, missile strikes and fire damage have been carried out at command points of various levels, warehouses with strategic level ammunition, areas of concentration of military equipment and personnel, areas of concentration and firing positions of artillery units, as well as other important targets.
As a result of effective fire damage in areas of enemy concentration near the settlements of Semenivka and Kupyansk of Kharkiv oblast, the russian occupiers suffered losses. One of the field warehouses with ammunition, enemy manpower, and military equipment was destroyed. Losses are being verified.
Military Updates
Ukrainian army liberated two settlements in south, one in Donetsk oblast – President Zelenskyy. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced in his 4 September address the liberation of two settlements in Ukraine’s south and one in Donetsk Oblast.
“Today I want to thank the soldiers of the 63rd battalion of the 103rd Territorial Defense Brigade, who ensured the result in Donetsk Oblast. A settlement was liberated. The 54th brigade in the Lysychansk-Siversk direction also made good strides, moved forward, and occupied certain high grounds. I would also like to mention the 42nd Separate Motorized Infantry Battalion. Thanks to its heroic actions, two settlements in the south of our country were liberated,” Zelenskyy said, not mentioning the names of the liberated settlements.
One of the settlements liberated in the south was apparently Vysokopillia in the north of Kherson Oblast. Since morning, a photograph of the Ukrainian soldiers hoisting the national flag on a rooftop started circulating on Ukrainian Telegram channels which claimed that publishing the photo was “approved by the military” and it showed the roof of the settlement’s hospital in Vysokopillia.
Ukrainian troops reportedly liberated Vysokopillia, Kherson Oblast
The photo reportedly shows Ukrainian soldiers raising the national flag over the Visokopillya hospital this morning.
📹https://t.co/NmpAAKiGgD pic.twitter.com/P7JMUuEKii
— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) September 4, 2022
Zelenskyy holds week’s third meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Staff. “I won’t tell you the details, but the Ukrainian flags are returning to the places where they should rightly be,” he commented on the meeting.
Ukrainian air defenses shot down at least 2 Russian missiles today
This morning, the Ukrainian military shot down the air-based Kh-59 missile over Mykolaiv Oblast, then a cruise missile got destroyed in the area of Kryvyi Rih.https://t.co/5zBRVWLhuP
Illustrative photo: Kh-59 pic.twitter.com/Fo6uacCT7h
— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) September 4, 2022
Ukrainian air defense shoots down up to 70% of Russian missiles. An analysis of Russian air and missile strikes shows that from 50% to 70% of enemy missiles are shot down by air defense systems, both aviation and anti-aircraft missile units. 100% efficiency cannot be ensured due to the insufficient number of reconnaissance equipment, aviation and anti-aircraft missile systems, said Major General Zhirnov, head of the Kyiv city military administration.
As well, Russian troops “continue to use the S-300 anti-aircraft missiles” to attack frontline cities, the Air Force Command reported.
Russia’s newest cruise missiles and attack helicopters use decades-old electronics reused from earlier models – NYT
The Russian approach to weapons electronics appears to be “if you can’t keep up, steal the tech and do your best with it.”https://t.co/ZRZdrdxcC6
— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) September 4, 2022
The report by Conflict Armament Research, an independent group of researchers, shows that the best weapons in the Russian arsenal often contain outdated technology and poor-quality components. For the production of ammunition, UAVs, communications equipment, and avionics for helicopters, the Russian engineers used to rely on components from Western manufacturers. The researchers studied the electronics of the latest Russian cruise missiles and attack helicopters on the request by the Ukrainian government.
Ukraine hits Antonivskyi bridge, again. This is the only road bridge connecting the occupied Kherson city to the southern part of Kherson Oblast. Multiple Ukrainian HIMARS attacks made the bridge impassable.
Antonivskyi bridge across Dnipro river near Kherson saw another strike this morning
This is the only road bridge connecting the occupied Kherson city to the southern part of Kherson Oblast. Multiple Ukrainian HIMARS attacks made the bridge impassable.
📹https://t.co/ryHQma08gT pic.twitter.com/tFh2BJzxQd
— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) September 4, 2022
Russian troops issue summonses in occupied Melitopol, the Center for Countering Disinformation reported.
Ukraine destroys ammunition warehouse in Balakliya, Kharkiv Oblast. Reportedly, Pion artillery systems were used. As well, an ammunition depot in Tomyna Balka, Kherson Oblast, was on fire.
Russian convoy destroyed in Kherson Oblast. Reportedly, it was hit by Ukrainian multiple-rocket launch systems.
Regional Updates
Photo of the day: Ukrainian rocket-artilleryman with a watermelon somewhere in the south
Temporarily occupied Kherson is Ukraine's "watermelon capital."https://t.co/7ma40l8RQF pic.twitter.com/6Ajj2kW6i5
— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) September 4, 2022
In the Kharkiv Oblast, the invaders failed the “online referendum” in the Kharkiv region. The day before, the Russian occupiers requested the residents of the occupied Oblast to take part in a “sociological survey” on the “self-determination.” Several thousand people took part in the survey. Less than 1% supported “independence” and 65% supported staying within Ukraine. Unsatisfied with the results, the occupiers removed the survey site. The Russian army shelled Kharkiv. A large restaurant complex burned down.
In the Mykolaiv Oblast, night shelling reported. Dozens of residential buildings, hospitals, residential buildings, educational institutions, a museum, and hotels got damaged. No casualties reported. In addition, an agricultural facility with several tons of grain was destroyed.
According to British Defence Intelligence, (last 48 hours):
Despite its effects to contain recent Ukrainian offensive action, Russia’s main effort in Ukraine almost certainly remain its Donbas offensive operation. Its principal axes of advance in the Donbas remain at Avdiivka near Donetsk City and, 60km to the north, around Bakhmut.
Although Russia has had the most success in this sector, its forces have still only been advancing around 1km per week towards Bakhmut.
The political goal of the Donbas operation almost certainly remains to secure the whole of Donetsk Oblast, which would enable the Kremlin to announce the ‘liberation’ of the Donbas. Russian forces have highly likely repeatedly missed deadlines to achieve this aim.
The Ukrainian authorities have claimed that Russian forces are now under orders to complete this mission by 15 September 2022.
The force is highly unlikely to achieve this, which will further complicate Russia’s plans to run referendums on the occupied areas joining the Russian Federation.