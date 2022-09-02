Zelenskyy: IAEA mission should achieve demilitarization of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

“With the help of our partners, we ensured that the IAEA mission was sent to the plant – just yesterday the mission was there. We agreed with the head of the IAEA, Mr. Grossi, and the members of the mission, when I met with them, that they would help with the key issue – the key issue of the safety of the nuclear power plant, the key issue is the demilitarization of the plant. Because this is key to protecting all of us, all Europeans, from a radiation disaster,” the president said in his address to the participants in the annual international economic Ambrosetti Forum.

